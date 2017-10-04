Tires set ablaze disrupting commute

Tires were set ablaze early this morning, blocking the southern approach of the Haulover Bridge in Belize City. At around 5:30 this morning, police and fire-fighters responded to reports of tires burning at the entrance of the Haulover Bridge in Belize City. Vehicles were unable to pass as authorities worked to extinguish the flames and clear the highway. It was about 6:30 AM that the highway was cleared and opened. Investigators are still trying to figure out who set the tires on fire and why.

