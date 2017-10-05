Belizean Kristin Marin is new Vice Chair of Caribbean Regional Youth Council

Belizean Kristin Marin is the new Vice Chair of Membership and Partnership on the executive of the Caribbean Regional Youth Council (CRYC). Marin emerged victorious over Guyanese contender, Onika Stellinburg, with six of the ten votes. According to a press release, the elections took place at Runaway Bay, St. Ann in Jamaica where ten of the thirteen member states were present. The release stated that Marin’s being elected to the position of Vice Chair of Membership and Partnership is a remarkable achievement for youth development in Belize and the opportunity for Belize to be represented on a regional level. Belize is the newest member of the CRYC general assembly.

Related