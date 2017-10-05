Commissioner of Police was succinct in his response to toll bridge incident

In a brief interview with the Commissioner of Police, Allen Whylie, the media questioned him about the incident at the Tower Hill Toll Bridge in the Orange Walk district. The incident occurred on September sixth, when, after holding a peaceful protest in Orange Walk Town, Opposition Leader John Briceno led his supporters to the Toll Bridge. Their permit did not allow for that and the Police were quick to respond. Thing escalated quickly as Briceno and other PUP executives, and even journalists, were manhandled by the Special Patrol Unit personnel and their commander. The Commissioner, who only just returned from a long leave, didn’t say much except that this was also something he will have to review.

Allen Whylie – Commissioner of Police

“I wasn’t around I don’t know what was the situation that they faced and obviously being on the ground they did what they believed was right so it would be improper of me to offer an opinion otherwise.”