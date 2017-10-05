Director of Immigration calls on Commissioner of Police to investigate bogus Chinese passports

At the Senate hearing on Wednesday, Director of the Immigration Department Diana Locke made her fourth and final appearance before the Special Senate Select Committee. As the Committee reviewed the recommendations made under the passport section by the Auditor General the issue of irregularities surrounding Chinese passports were brought up again. One of the recommendations was for copies of all Chinese passports showing biographic data be forwarded to embassy of Republic of China for verification. The Director said if it would be feasible or even necessary. A second recommendation is that the Director herself call on the Commissioner of police to investigate the source of bogus Chinese passports.

Mark Lizarraga, Senator

“That the Commissioner of Police should be called in to investigate the source of those bogus Chinese passports or pages that were made to appear as Chinese passport pages which were used for fraudulent purposes by officers in the visa and nationality sections of the INS.”

Diana Locke – Director of Immigration

“I think that’s a matter. I can’t speak on behalf of the police if they have the capacity to do this or the manpower to do this then I think it’s something that can be done however it would require a lot of discussions, procedures as to how this would be done if immigration is not able to get it done I’m not sure if the police would also be able to have those resources to get it done so it’s something that needs to be looked at. It’s a good recommendation but I’m not sure how far we can go with it.”

Mark Lizarraga, Senator

“But the recommendation is saying at least that you should call the commissioner of police and look into this and investigate it, is this something that you intend to do?”

Diana Locke – Director of Immigration

“If I come across the documents yes.”

Mark Lizarraga, Senator

“Well I’m sure the auditor general has examples of those in her report.”

Diana Locke – Director of Immigration

“Well I could ask her to provide them to us so that we can forward them to the police.”