Fire broke out at Turtle Inn
Updated: October 5, 2017
Late this afternoon a fire broke out at Turtle Inn located between Seine Bight Village and Placencia. Details are still sketchy but Love News understands that the fire began in the kitchen area of the Inn. Preliminary reports are that the resort’s kitchen, storeroom and office caught fire and were destroyed. The Inn is owned by Francis Ford Coppola, the award winning Hollywood director who owns several eco-retreats, including the Blancaneaux Lodge in Belize. We will have more on this incident in tomorrow’s newscast.
Related Posts
- Commissioner of Police was succinct in his response to toll bridge incident
- Director of Immigration calls on Commissioner of Police to investigate bogus Chinese passports
- Flood water causes Santa Martha villagers to seek refuge at hurricane shelter
- Belizean Kristin Marin is new Vice Chair of Caribbean Regional Youth Council