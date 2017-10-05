Late this afternoon a fire broke out at Turtle Inn located between Seine Bight Village and Placencia. Details are still sketchy but Love News understands that the fire began in the kitchen area of the Inn. Preliminary reports are that the resort’s kitchen, storeroom and office caught fire and were destroyed. The Inn is owned by Francis Ford Coppola, the award winning Hollywood director who owns several eco-retreats, including the Blancaneaux Lodge in Belize. We will have more on this incident in tomorrow’s newscast.

Related