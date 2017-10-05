Flood water causes Santa Martha villagers to seek refuge at hurricane shelter

Villagers of Santa Martha in the Orange Walk District are experiencing localized flooding. Area Representative for Orange Walk East, Elodio Aragon Jr has been informed that much of the village is underwater. Some seven families or 39 villagers including children are being housed at the community center which doubles as a hurricane shelter. Aragon Jr is out of the country but he says that as soon as he returns, he will visit Santa Martha Village and provide assistance to villagers. He says that food supplies, medicine, clothes, shoes among others things will be collected and distributed to villagers.

