National Council on Ageing hosts national conference on ageing

International Day of Older Persons was observed on October 1 as a day to acknowledge, honor and re-commit support to older persons around the world and in Belize. In Celebration of International Day of Older Persons, the National Council on Ageing hosted its first National Conference on Ageing and the Rights of Older Persons today in Belize City. The National Conference on Ageing and the Rights of Older Persons was designed to bring together professionals from different sectors to discuss the rights of older persons, economic security, age-friendly health care and social support highlighting the crucial role of an ageing population in Belize’s development. Minister of Human Development, Social Transformation and Poverty Alleviation, Anthony Martinez, spoke to the media.

Minister of Human Development, Anthony Martinez

“In my humble opinion, I think we need to take a look on the so called caregiving aspect, too many old people for some reason or the other are left home, are like shut ins, not cared for by family I think we need to look at the caregiving aspect, in my view that is the shortcoming of the country right now. I think it’s something we are working on but I think it’s more of a component that has to do with the hearts and minds of family members who have older family. We need to change that, we need to look after and like the presentation of Mr. Green and I do agree that too many times young people feel ashamed to push their elders in wheelchairs but our parent’s didn’t feel ashamed to push us in prams or stroller or put us in their hands in some cases on their back but it is very important for us to understand the elderly have shaped the future for majority of us.”

This year’s theme was “Stepping into the Future: Tapping the Talents, Contributions and Participation of Older Persons in Society.”