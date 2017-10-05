Scotiabank loses over Two Hundred Thousand dollars in robbery

Sources have revealed to Love News that the three Hispanic men who robbed Scotiabank in Spanish Lookout yesterday morning got away with more than two hundred thousand dollars. We are told that the company’s staff are still reconciling and balancing the bank’s financial reports. Yesterday three masked men, armed with a shot gun and smaller arms, barged into the bank and held up the assistant manager after kidnapping and shooting a Belmopan taxi man. Police have made no arrest in respect to this incident.

