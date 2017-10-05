Security officer makes shocking discovery of dead homeless man

Sixty year old Michael Garbutt was found dead early this morning in Belize City. He was found lying face up the compound of San Cas Plaza located at corner CA Boulevard and Phillip Goldson Highway. He was found by the Security Officer for San Cas Plaza who told Belize City police that around 2 o’clock this morning, while conducting a routine patrol of the compound he came across Garbutt’s body. Garbutt, who is from Belize City, was observed with injuries to the jaw and the back of head. He had on blue jeans and a brown t-shirt. Investigators have yet to locate the family of Garbutt.

