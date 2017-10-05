Tropical Storm Nate kills 17 in Nicaragua

Tropical Storm Nate shifted from Tropical Depression 16 this morning as it made landfall in Nicaragua. According to reports, Nate is responsible for at least seventeen deaths in Nicaragua and Costa Rica by late this afternoon. The storm’s maximum sustained wind speeds stayed at forty miles per hour for much of the today but there’s potential this system will rapidly intensify as it reaches the warm water of the Gulf of Mexico, on its way to an expected landfall in the United States on Sunday. The National Emergency Management Organization NEMO has issued its third advisory stating that Nate is located about 460 miles south east of Belize. The stronger winds are expected to be over the sea east of Belize. By tomorrow Nate is expected to be directly in front of Belize. Although the storm will not pass over the country, Forecaster at the Belize Meteorological Center Francisca Wellington says we can expect rain, and lots of it.

Francisca Wellington – Forecaster, Belize Meteorological Center

“Since last night I believe people especially along the coast have been experiencing a lot of thunderstorms and heavy showers, the north as well. We saw that Santa Martha is already getting floodings so as the system moves towards us especially tonight and tomorrow moisture will increase further and we will be seeing an increase in rainfall activity especially along coastal areas. We are expecting rainfall tonight, tomorrow we will be seeing more over the north along some coastal areas on a decreasing trend. By Saturday morning we will only be seeing a few and by Saturday afternoon I am seeing clearing. We can expect two to five inches and we can get isolated amounts of ten to twenty especially over the higher elevations of Belize.”

Reporter

“With this level of rain from your experience can you say that even after that storm passes Belize’s area can certain low lying areas expect more floods?”

Francisca Wellington – Forecaster, Belize Meteorological Center

“Definitely the ground is already saturated so with more rainfall coming the rain will just be running off and so we can expect flash flooding and what we call pooling as the rain falls especially as we have seen in Belize City that is the kind of flooding we will be getting. We can probably see Dangriga, Belize City, Corozal so those are the areas we have to be vigilant.”

Reporter

“Now is there any possibility that the storm might shift?”

Francisca Wellington – Forecaster, Belize Meteorological Center

“There is always the possibility there but the majority of the models are showing a general trend and we can see that everything is far east from us.”

It is likely that a Tropical Storm Watch will be issued in Belize. People in low-lying areas are advised to move to higher grounds. NEMO advises fishers not to venture out to sea tomorrow. They and island residents are being strongly urged to monitor Tropical Storm Nate and to take the necessary actions to preserve life and property. On the mainland, farmers are urged to attend to their crops and animals. NEMO also advises that the Succotz Ferry in Cayo is closed, and in the Stann Creek district, the Coastal road is closed due to flooding. The public is advised to stay out of flood waters. The National Hurricane Center said that Nate is forecast to reach the northern Gulf Coast this weekend as a hurricane and the threat of direct impacts from wind, storm surge, and heavy rainfall is increasing but that it is still too early to specify the exact timing, location, or magnitude of these impacts. A hurricane watch has been posted for the northeastern Yucatan, including Cancun which, in a worst case scenario, could face hurricane conditions on Friday. Officials in Louisiana, including St. Bernard Parish east of New Orleans, have started ordering evacuations ahead of the storm.