US Congressman meets with Prime Minister and other officials

Congressman Eliot Engel, the Ranking Member on the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, was in Belize last month, on his first official congressional visit since our independence. While in Belize, the Congressman met with Prime Minister Dean Barrow and other high-ranking Belizean officials. In his meeting with Barrow, Congressman Engel emphasized his desire to see the already strong relationship that exist between the United States and Belize become even stronger. They also discussed the ongoing crisis in Venezuela, Belize’s border dispute with Guatemala, government corruption, environmental concerns, and correspondent banking issues.

Congressman Engel was the author of the 2016 law that mandated the U.S. Strategy for Engagement in the Caribbean, also known as “Caribbean 2020.” The strategy seeks to improve engagement between the United States and the countries of the Caribbean on issues such as diplomacy, security, prosperity, energy, education, and health, including by drawing on the expertise of the Caribbean-American diaspora community in the United States.