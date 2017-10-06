Belize & El Salvador sign Memorandum of Understanding

Today, the Governments of Belize and El Salvador signed a Memorandum of Understanding for Technical Cooperation in the Area of Security. The signing took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Belize City. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wilfred Elrington, signed on behalf of Belize, while Minister of Security and Justice, Mauricio Ramirez Landaverde, signed on behalf of the Republic of El Salvador. The purpose of the MOU is to strengthen cooperation between both countries aim at contributing to citizen security and public safety in the region. In this regard, both countries are expected to collaborate together in order to design, plan and coordinate the development of cooperation in common areas of interest relating to security.

