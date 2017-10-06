Couple charged for possession of ammunition out on $5,000 bail

Two persons, Alfredo Cowo Mencia and his common-law wife, Teresa Vallecillo, who were remanded into custody on a charge of possession of ammunition without a gun license, were released on bails of $5,000 each that were offered to them today by Justice Herbert Lord. Bail was offered to them on the condition that they report to San Pedro Police Station every Friday, commencing Friday, October 13; that they attend San Pedro Magistrate’s Court on each and every adjourned date; and that they do not interfere with any of the prosecution witness or witnesses. On September 25, in San Pedro, the couple were busted with one .38 calibre bullet. They were represented at the bail hearing by attorney Michel Chebat. Crown Counsel Jackie Willoughby represented the respondent.

