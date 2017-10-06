Guatemala’s former Ambassador to Belize takes up new post of Deputy Foreign Minister

Guatemala’s former Ambassador to Belize, Manuel Estuardo Roldán Barillas, has been appointed Deputy Foreign Minister. His appointment comes after Guatemala’s President Jimmy Morales fired former foreign minister Carlos Raul Morales and his deputy in response to their refusal to expel Ivan Velasquez the head of the International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG). President Morales has declared Velasquez a persona non grata after Velasquez asked the courts in Guatemala to strip Morales of his political immunity in order to proceed with charges linked to illegal campaign funds allegedly received by his political party during the 2015 election. Guatemala’s high court rejected the request to strip the President’s immunity.