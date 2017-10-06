Light and Peace Basketball Foundation celebrates 10 years

Light and Peace Basketball Foundation is holding a basketball tournament in celebration of successfully training the Belize Bank Bulldogs Basketball Club for the past 10 years. The tournament takes place on Sunday at the Bird’s Isle in Belize City. Darwin Leslie, the Vice President of the Light and Peace Basketball Foundation, tells us more.

Darwin Leslie – Vice President of Light & Peace Basketball Foundation

“Well it’s a celebration. It’s going to be starting at 1pm on Sunday afternoon and from 1pm-3pm we will be having a team from Caye Caulker coming in and a team from Belmopan coming in to have two exhibition games and from 3pm-4pm we will have an open mic for some artists that are going to pass through and we are going to have a DJ time but we want to emphasize that it’s going to be a reggae music environment, it’s reggae music that will be playing and only reggae music and from 4pm-5pm there will be a time where we will show clippings of our 10 years and from 6pm-7pm we will just have a time to discuss our ten year anniversary and have the DJs playing again and from 7pm-12am we will have Dara’s Home Cyber Theater entertainment that will be showing three live Reggae concerts so it’s a whole celebration and we just want people to come out.”

Rupert Brown, Treasurer of Light and Peace Basketball Foundation, spoke of how they are making a difference in the youths that they mentor.

Rupert Brown – Treasurer of Light & Peace Basketball Foundation

“The youths that we mentor and work with we always try to keep them positive, try to keep them occupied and enlighten them about making good decisions because that’s basically what it all comes down to that individual making the right decision for themselves because the environment where they are from its single parent home or it’s a gang related culture in their neighborhood so they themselves have to try to make the right decision for themselves so we try to lead by just being role models and being ourselves. We consider ourselves positive people, we are progressive Belizeans and the youths of today on a whole need a lot of help and encouragement because there isn’t much for them to do so basketball is the tool we use to actually get them away from the negative side of what they face everyday.”

Again, the tournament and concert takes place this Sunday starting at 1 p.m. to 12 midnight at the Bird’s Isle.