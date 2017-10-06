Oscar Guerra charged for rape out on $10,000 bail

Fifty-five year old Oscar Guerra who was remanded into custody on a charge of rape, was released today on a bail of $10,000 that was offered to him by Justice Herbert Lord. The bail was offered on the condition that Guerra, a naturalized Belizean and owner of My Secret Deli, a restaurant in San Pedro Town, reports to San Pedro Police Station every Friday, commencing Friday, October 13, that he attends San Pedro Magistrate’s Court on every adjourned date; that he does not interfere with the virtual complainant or any of the Crown’s witnesses; and that he does not go within 100 yards of the virtual complainant or any member of her family. The virtual complainant, a 15 year old girl, accompanied by her 25 year old sister, went to San Pedro Police Station and reported that on October 3 Guerra had sex with her without her consent. Guerra was represented at the bail application hearing by attorney Kevin Arthurs. The Crown was represented by Jackie Willoughby.

