Salvadoran charged for aggravated assault denied bail

Nineteen year old Marvin Dominguez, a Salvadoran national, who was remanded into custody on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm, was denied bail when he appeared today before Justice Herbert Lord for a bail application hearing. Crown Counsel Jackie Willoughby, who represented the respondent, objected to bail on the ground that Dominguez is a flight risk because he does not have legal immigration status in Belize. Justice Lord upheld the objection. He said that the border between Belize and Salvador is too close and it is easy for a person to slip across. According to the allegation, Dominguez pointed a shotgun at Armando Fernandez. Dominguez was represented by attorney Oswald Twist while the respondent was represented by Crown Counsel Jackie Willoughby.

