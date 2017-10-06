Tropical Storm Nate is a threat to Belize

The National Emergency Management Organization, NEMO, has issued its fourth advisory in respect to Tropical Storm Nate. According to NEMO, Tropical Storm Nate is packing winds of 45 miles per hour and is located approximately 240 miles East of Belize. Nate is moving to the north-northwest at 14 miles per hour. The main threat to Belize is expected to be mostly thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. People in low-lying areas are advised to move to higher ground. If you need to go to a shelter, know which shelter you will go to and workout how you will reach the shelter. It is not advised to venture out to sea. Fishers and people on the Cayes should continue monitoring Tropical Storm Nate. In the Cayo district the Succotz Ferry is closed, and in the Stann Creek district, the Coastal road is closed due to flooding. The public is advised to stay out of flood waters. Drivers are reminded to reduce their speed, put on their low beam, and hazard lights when driving in wet conditions. Do not drive through flood waters.

