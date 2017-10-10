Experienced seaman drowns at sea

The body of 58 year old George Anthony Stewart was fished out of the sea on Friday evening. Stewart, who lived in Tobacco Caye for more than thirty years, went missing since Tuesday, October 3. He is known to be an experienced seaman. Coleman had left Tobacco Caye to go diving for conch and that was the last time anyone saw or heard of him. Jerome Gill spoke to Love News.

Jerome Gill

“Unfortunately Tuesday nobody realized he was missing. He lives in my downstairs but normally he goes by Mr.Bradley’s place to assist him in yard work and stuff. So it wasn’t until Wednesday after midday I realized that I hadn’t seen him until he went diving and then I started asking questions then everybody realized that George hadn’t come back. So immediately a police report was made. That evening the fisheries and two coast guard came to visit the island to find out more about it and said that they would be out the next morning at 6am to assist in the search for him. They weren’t back so the guys from Tobacco Caye went out in two boats and went out in search for him most of the morning and couldn’t find any evidence of him. The evening we did a search again and couldn’t find any evidence of him.”

Reporter

“What time was his body found and where exactly?”

Jerome Gill

“We were informed I think at around 5pm that the body was found at Riversdale. They transported the body from Riversdale to Mile 6 dumpsite where they left him for the the night under police guard.”

Reporter

“He is an experienced seaman what do you think went wrong?”

Jerome Gill

“I would believe that he pushed himself beyond his limit. He went deeper than he could handle and couldn’t come back to the service. He went off by himself so we don’t suspect that fish bit him or someone knocked him or a boat hit him.”

An autopsy revealed that Stewart died due to drowning.