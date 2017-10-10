Fires destroyed two homes and dislocated occupants

A fire broke out at approximately 2:50 a.m. on Sunday morning in the Pickstock Hutment area of Belize City. The dwelling belonging to 33-year-old Gareth Gill was totally destroyed. Love News spoke with Orin Smith, Station Manager of the National Fire Service, who told us more.

Orin Smith – Station Manager of the National Fire Service

“On Sunday October 8th 2017 at approximately 2:50am the National Fire Service received a call from the police of a structural fire on PickStock Street in Belize City. Two units were dispatched to that location. When they arrived on scene they saw a small wooden frame and ply board siding structure approximately 10X10 on fire. There was an extension on the building that was unenclosed which is 11X10 we found that structure fully in flames, the fire was later brought under control and extinguished. We had one person occupying the structure at the time. He was unharmed by the fire. Preliminary investigation revealed that the fire originated from the north exterior of the structure. At this time the fire is classified as incendiary.”

Also, Love News spoke with a neighbor who recounted to us what she saw.

Neighbor

“2:30 minutes to three a neighbor woke me up to tell me that there was a fire. By the time I got up and got out my house the building was already in flames. Everyone was standing there and no one wanted to help because they said the heat was too much for them so they called the fire service and that is when the crowd was in flames and the fire truck came and they tried to assist us and they did and everything was calm.”

The estimated cost of damages has yet to be ascertained as police investigations continue. Fire investigators are also trying to determine what caused the fire that destroyed a house in Burrell Boom Village, Belize District, on Sunday. Police were called out to the residence of 54 year old Nathalie Hyde. There police saw Hyde’s two story wooden house engulfed in flames. According to Hyde, at around 12:50 am on Sunday, she and her son were sleeping when they were awoken by the smell of smoke. She made checks and then realized that her washing machine was on fire. Hyde and her son exited the house while some neighbours helped her extinguished the fire. The cost of the damages is not yet ascertained.