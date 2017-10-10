Man stabbed multiple times during a fight

A man was stabbed multiple times to the head and body during the wee hours of yesterday morning. On Monday morning at around 1:31, police officers responded to an area of New Road in the Toledo District where they saw 22-year-old Javier Martinez, driver of Bella Vista Village, suffering from multiple stab wounds to his head and body. Investigators say that a fight ensued between Martinez and 25 year old Daniel Mejia. Police say that Mejia inflicted the injuries on Martinez. Martinez was transported to the Southern Regional Hospital where he remains in a stable condition. Mejia, who is in police custody, sustained a cut wound to his hand.

