Motorcycle and bicycle collision leaves man in critical condition

One person is in a critical condition while three others are in a stable condition as a result of an accident on Friday night in Roaring Creek Village. Fem Cruz reports.

Fem Cruz – Love FM

“Based on information received of a head on collision between a bicycle and a motorcycle Love News visited the scene at mile 49 on the George Price Highway sometime around 9:20 and saw a male person lying face down in a pool of blood in an unconscious state. Not too far away from him was a white bicycle on top of a black motorcycle. Our sources say Adan Rodriguez, a resident of Roaring Creek Village, was driving a black motorcycle without headlights from the Another World area of Roaring Creek Village en route to West Star gas station. Travelling along with him was 20 year old Elizabeth Sedasi. Upon reaching in front of the Roaring Creek Burial ground Adan Rodriguez, the driver of the motorcycle collided head on into a bicycle that Jamie Arnold and Mariano Chiac were riding. As a result Adan Rodriguez was rushed to the Western Regional Hospital suffering from head and body injuries and later on transferred to the KHMH in a critical condition while Chiac, Arnold and Sedasi all from the village of Roaring Creek walked away with only cuts and bruises.”