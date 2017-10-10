Murder in Orange Walk Town

Orange Walk police are investigating the murder of 42 year old Daniel Carrillo. Carrillo was shot and killed early Saturday morning. Police report that Carrillo was walking on Mopan Street in that municipality around one o’clock in the morning when someone approached him from behind and fired several shots at him. Carrillo was taken to the Northern Regional Hospital but died while undergoing treatment. Police report that he succumbed to his injuries at around 1:20 in the morning.

