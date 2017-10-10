PM in Washington DC to meet with officials of OPEC

Prime Minister Dean Barrow left the country on Monday to attend official meetings in Washington, D.C. A release issued by the Office of the Prime Minister states that one of those meetings is scheduled with the OPEC Fund for International Development for the new Haulover Bridge Project. Prime Minister Barrow will return to Belize on October 15th. During the Prime Minister’s absence, the Deputy Prime Minister Patrick Faber will act as Prime Minister.