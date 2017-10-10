Taiwan’s generosity to Belize continues with laptop donations

On Friday the Embassy of the Republic of China, Taiwan, held a Donation Ceremony in Belize City where handed over refurbished Asus laptops to non-governmental organizations and schools. The donation was in correlation with Taiwan’s National Day Celebrations. Ambassador Charles Keh-yue Liu addressed the gathering. Special Guest at the donation ceremony was Prime Minister Dean Barrow.

Rt.Hon.Dean Barrow, Prime Minister

“On behalf of the government and people of Belize I of course take great pleasure in saluting the Republic of China Taiwan on the celebration of its national day. I naturally also take the opportunity to reiterate Belize’s firm and unwavering support for Taiwan’s right to self-determination. You can be assured that Belize will continue to champion Taiwan’s cause in international forums. We are of course very admiring of the tremendous success as a nation that Taiwan has in fact achieved and we certainly hope that your suggestion that Belize can eventually do as well as Taiwan that that hope will bear fruition. I want to say that we are grateful for your friendship for the absolutely robust program of cooperation that exists between us. I should make clear that perhaps as a testament of how seriously Taiwan takes Belize and how much Taiwan values our friendship Taiwan has always sent ambassadors to Belize of the first rank.”