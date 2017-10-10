Traffic accident in Southern Belize claims one life

A man lost his life in a road traffic incident last night on the Southern Highway. Police in Independence Village were called out to mile 32 of the Southern Highway near the Red Bank Junction where they observed the lifeless body of 28 year old Pablo Salam of Santa Theresa Village in the Toledo District. Police say that 34 year old Paulino Pop of San Roman Village in the Stann Creek District, was driving his white Nissan Pickup truck with five passengers including Salam, from Independence Village to San Roman Village. According to Pop, while on the highway, a Grey Honda Element car was coming in the opposition direction and collided head with his vehicle. Driving the Honda Element car was 53 year old Wilton Morgan of Elridgeville, Toledo District. As a result of the collision, Salam was flung out of the vehicle. He sustained head injuries and died on the spot. Pop received injuries to his feet and was taken to the Independence Village Polyclinic and later to the KHMH. Police say that a Urine sample has been obtained from Morgan and he has been served with a notice of intended prosecution.

