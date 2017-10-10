Traffic accident leads to triple fatality

Police continue to investigate the road traffic incident in which two women and a one year old child were killed. According to police, around four o’clock on Saturday afternoon, 31-year-old Justin Markele Guidry, a US Diplomat and U.S. National of Belmopan was driving a grey Ford F-150 Pick-up on the George Price Highway traveling from the direction of Belize City towards Burton Canal Bridge. Upon reaching an area between miles two and three, he reportedly overtook a vehicle and collided head on into a blue and grey Honda Element that was travelling in the opposite direction. That vehicle was driven by 30 year-old Samantha Castillo of Belize City. Castillo was travelling along with her one year old child, 23 year-old Martha Mayeli Vasquez also of Belize City and a six year old girl. Police report that when officers arrived on scene, they observed that Castillo and her one year old girl had died from the impact. 23-year-old Martha Mayeli Vasquez sustained a large cut wound to the head and the six year old girl complained of pain to her left foot. The bodies of Castillo and her child were transported to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital where they were pronounced dead. Vasquez succumbed to her injuries shortly after seven o’clock in the night on that same day. This morning the US Embassy issued a release expressing condolences to the victims’ families. It is not expected that Guidry will be charged with any offence because he enjoys diplomatic immunity.

Related