Today Belize joined the international community in commemorating World Mental Health Day. The day is observed on October 10 every year, with the overall objective of raising awareness of mental health issues around the world and mobilizing efforts in support of mental health. The Day provides an opportunity for all stakeholders working on mental health issues to talk about their work, and what more needs to be done to make mental health care a reality for people worldwide. The theme was for year’s World Mental Health day is Mental Health in the workplace as explained by Mental Health Nursing Administrator, Nurse Eleanor Bennett.

Nurse Eleanor Bennett – Mental Health Nursing Administrator

“This is a very important theme because globally, or all over the world, one in four people will likely experience a mental health problem at some point in their lives and that is a lot of people. If we divide ourselves into four and select one from that four right in here, all things being equal many of us probably had, are suffering from or will have in the future some kind or form of mental issue so this is big; it’s very important so it deserves attention. And we know that if mental disorders are not treated, if people continue to experience symptoms and we take these symptoms to work then we don’t do so well at work, we don’t produce the way we are supposed to produce. In some places there is a lot of accidents because of mental ill health, high turnover of staff meaning that people leave quite often and then so it’s very important that employers and people who work with us understand the importance of having some kind of awareness of this issue at work. According to the World Federation for Mental Health, six in ten people say poor mental health impacts their concentration at work and estimates indicate that nearly 70 million workdays are lost each year, that is in the UK alone because of ill mental health so that is a lot of days for employers to be losing. Of course then it makes sense that if you care about your employees and if you want to see greater productivity at work then you should be paying attention because the way we are wired or the way we have been designed is that we can’t leave our mental health issues at home when we go to work, it just doesn’t work that because it just so happens that once you are affected with a mental health disorder it kind of infiltrates every activity that you do including your performance at work.”