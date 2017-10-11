International Atomic Energy Agency holds training in Austria

Lawyers and regulators from 53 Member States in Africa, Asia and the Pacific, Europe and Latin America gathered last week in Baden, Austria for the start of the Nuclear Law Institute (NLI), a two-week training event on nuclear law conducted annually by the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA since 2011. The NLI was established to support all Members States in their efforts to improve legislation drafting skills to support the development and maintenance of a sound legal framework for the control of the peaceful applications of nuclear energy. This includes translating into national laws and regulations the international legal instruments adopted under IAEA auspices. Representing Belize was Deputy Solicitor General, Albert Edwards, who said that his participation in this 7th session of the NLI is a further continuation of the IAEA’s various capacity-building engagements with Belize during its 60th Anniversary year, which included a highly successful IAEA meeting on legal frameworks for nuclear applications for Caribbean States hosted by Belize last April. The NLI, with its well-structured and interactive programme, is an appreciated step on the journey for Belize’s safe and peaceful utilization of nuclear applications for development. The IAEA helps Member States to gain capacity not only in nuclear science and technology, but also in the establishment of suitable legal and regulatory frameworks for the safe, secure and peaceful use of this technology through training activities such as the Nuclear Law Institute.

