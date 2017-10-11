Kylah Ciego is Belize’s CARICOM Youth Ambassador

Dangriga Native, Kylah Ciego, has been selected to be Belize’s CARICOM Youth Ambassador. Kylah has been involved in youth work from as early as her high school years as the President of the Student Council for Ecumenical High School 2007-2008. Having completed a Bachelor’s of Science in Social Work from the University of Belize, Kylah has an emerging career in the field of social work and has worked with various populations including youth in leadership, child protection, juveniles in conflict with the law and HIV/ TB infected persons. She has worked closely with consultants and other youth under the Department of Youth Services during the youth policy consultations of 2012 in an effort to support youth involvement in the development of the National Youth Policy of Belize and was also a member of the National Youth Council Steering Committee.

