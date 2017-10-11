Man clings to life after being shot in front of his home

Another shooting incident has left one man in a critical condition. The shooting occurred at approximately 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, October 10 on Lakeview Street in Belize City. The victim has been identified as 26 year old Jevon Bradley. Bradley was shot to his hand, back and abdomen. He was rushed to the KHMH where he is listed in a critical but stable condition. Police say that Bradley was entering his yard when a man appeared from the rear and fired several shots in his direction.