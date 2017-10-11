Man shot and killed while purchasing food

Twenty-seven year old Jason Almendarez was killed yesterday in Belize City. Almendarez is the latest murder victim in what appears to be a gang warfare escalating in Southside Belize City. Almendarez was at Fish Joint Food Shop when she was shot at around 2:08 in the afternoon. He had exited his vehicle to buy food and while waiting, a lone gunman appeared from behind and shot in his direction. Almendarez was shot to the back of the head and the shoulder. He was rushed to the KHMH where at 5:55 pm he died while receiving treatment.

