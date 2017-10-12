Imer Hernandez Dev. Co. to fix Faber’s Road potholes problem

A 7.9 million dollars contract has been awarded to Imer Hernandez Development Company Limited for the reconstruction of Faber’s Road in Belize City. The contract was signed today and on hand were Minister of Works Rene Montero and Area Representative for Port Loyola, Anthony Martinez.

Rene Montero – Minister of Works

“If you notice that this contract is about people, the people who are going to use it, it’s also about the jobs that it will create. I’m sure that we will have over a hundred people working in that area because this is about over a mile of road improvement and it is important and strategic because it is in the southside of Belize City. We are committed to improving the city because it is still the commercial center of this country.”

Anthony Martinez – Area Representative for Port Loyola

“The Port of Belize sits in my constituency and that is the main artery for the cargo going out to the district and coming into go into the port and especially with the Lake Independence Boulevard linking Chetumal Street it’s a main traffic area for the cargo going in and out of from the port. Right now the people coming in from the north and going out ot the north the cargo will pass through Fabers Road and go through Chetumal Street Bridge, Lake Independence Boulevard, so it is well serving within the country. Presently with the deterioration of portions of the road it is impossible for the big trucks to pass through so then everybody comes through and goes through Central American Boulevard and then you have the backlog of traffic but now with this road here it’s very important for our community and it is very important for the country.”

The scope of work is the rehabilitation and drainage infrastructure improvement of 1.9km of Faber’s Road.