PUP’s Chairman: “National Convention is a time of unity”

On Wednesday Caribbean Shores Area Representative and PUP’s Deputy Party Leader for the East, Kareem Musa, told the media that he is considering challenging PUP Leader John Briceno for the position at the party’s convention next month. Musa also said that he has not indicated his support for the party leader either. Now while Musa has not confirmed that he will challenge Briceno for the leadership of the PUP, the opportunity to do so has been opened. Today, the national executive held a meeting to discuss deadlines for submissions of nominations which we will look at later on in the newscast. The media hoped to speak with the Party Leader himself, but the Executive voted that Party Chairman Henry Usher address the media. Here’s his response to Musa’s possible challenge.

Henry Usher – Chairman of the PUP

“I listened to the interview on the news and he didn’t say anything to that effect I think you were the one that we’re trying to get him to say that. I think really Kareem is the deputy party leader for the east for the People’s United Party he is the area representative for Caribbean Shores he has really represented the party well both in his area and the house as a parliamentarian and certainly if he wishes to contest any of these seats he has the right to do so so I would welcome Kareem coming into any of these positions. Having said that I believe that the national convention is a time for unity in the party.”

Reporter:

“It’s true though that the Honorable Kareem Musa has not in fact expressed support for the honorable John Briceno whereas others have done so and you can speak to us about how many have expressed support but this does speak to unity being jeopardized possibly if he challenge?”

Henry Usher – Chairman of the PUP

“Well I think what you’re asking me to answer is a question that I can’t answer because I don’t know what conversations have happened between the Honorable Kareem and the party leader and from any person and the party leader. In reality we have up to October 27 for these nominations to come in I would then be able to say that these are the persons being nominated for these positions if there are no challenges then these are the persons who are going to be filling those positions on the National Executive if there are challenges to any of the positions then we will have to go an election; I can’t say who is supporting who now that would just be innuendo and assumptions I think.”

Reporter:

“But there are letters of endorsement that have been leaked and are out in the public now and that includes the northern, southern…”

Henry Usher – Chairman of the PUP

“I think those questions would have to be asked to the northern caucuses , southern caucasus and so on. Everybody is free to support who they choose.”

In his interview, Musa also spoke about signed endorsements of which, we understand Briceno holds a majority of the 31 divisions. Usher says the Party Leader does in fact enjoy a large support.

Henry Usher – Chairman of the PUP

“I can say that from all of his travelings around the country and the party leader has really reached out countrywide we have gone on tours, I have gone on tours with him to almost every village in the south, we’ve been to every municipality, we’ve been to every constituency, we’ve been meeting with the caucuses and at all of these levels he has had unanimous support wherever he goes that I can speak to. I can’t speak to what is going on in different conversations.”

As for the division within the party mentioned by Musa, Usher said that was a matter of opinion.