A member of COLA shot and killed

72-year-old taxi man and activist, Albert Cattouse, was shot and killed last night in Belize City. Cattouse was inside his vehicle on Hicatee Street when he was fatally shot. His family believes that Cattouse was lured to his death. Hipolito Novelo has the story.

The lifeless body of 72 year old Albert Anthony Cattouse laid inside his taxi on Hickatee Street as scenes of crime technicians marked possible evidence, taking pictures for their investigations.

His taxi was partially inside the drain prompting police to use a tow truck to pull it out. Thereafter, Cattouse body was removed from his taxi, placed on the ground while investigators searched his pockets.

Cattouse had been executed. His killer shot him to the back of his head and the forehead. Police say it happened at around 7:30 last night.

So far the investigation has revealed that Cattouse, who lived in Lords Bank Village, was driving his Lincoln Town car from West Collet Canal into Dolphin Street. When he was passing Bocotora Street, residents heard gunshots. His niece, Bernadette Cattouse, says he was lured to his death.

Bernadette Cattouse, Niece

“Obviously he got a phone call for a job and after that I don’t know what happened because at night time he would never go around where that happened especially that street my uncle would never do that. He is very cautious.”

Reporter

“To come down from where?”

Bernadette Cattouse, Niece

“Lords Bank. 6:30PM.”

Reporter

“And that was unusual for him?”

Bernadette Cattouse, Niece

“That was unusual but lately he hadn’t been feeling well so he didn’t really come down. He was having problems with his kidney and different stuff like that so he was at home sick. So I think he got a phone call that lured him to his death.”

But who would want to kill the 72 year old community activist and why?

Bernadette Cattouse, Niece

“He did not get robbed, they had everything, his car keys, his money in his wallet, his phone everything.”

Reporter

“Did he ever speak to you about any conflict with anyone or that anyone would want to hurt him?”

Bernadette Cattouse, Niece

“That is not my uncle he is the nicest person. Everybody knows my uncle is an activist, he is loud, he is outspoken,he doesn’t care. I even used to run jokes with him telling him that I saw him on the news in the front and I would tease him like that.”

Cattouse gave his last interview on Thursday October 5 as he was participating in a protest against the high cost of fuel.