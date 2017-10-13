BNTU also objects to Parke’s appointment

The Belize National Teachers Union, BNTU, is appealing to the Prime Minister Dean Barrow to reconsider his position in appointing Franz Parke as a Justice to the Court of Appeals. The BNTU says that it stands in solidarity with the Bar Association which has objected to the appointment. In a release issued late this afternoon, the BNTU says that it quote, “finds it rather odd that there seems to be a clear violation with regards to his qualification,” end of quote. The BNTU says that Parke falls short under the two points of consideration, those being that he has only served for at most five years in the justice system in a Commonwealth country and that most of his work experience has been in the private sector as an accountant/auditor. A suitable appointee must have held a position as judge in a part of the Commonwealth for no less than fifteen years and hold high qualification and experience. The BNTU says it cannot support any compromise to the Judiciary system and questions the Prime Minister’s motives for the Parke’s appointment, his subsequent insistence that he is his leading choice for the position, and the extent of the PM’s relationship with Franz Parke.

