COLA questions the award of Faber’s Road contract to Imer Hernandez Dev. Co.

Yesterday, we told you about the 7.9 million dollars contract that was awarded to Imer Hernandez Development Company Limited for the reconstruction of Faber’s Road in Belize City. If the name ‘Imer Hernandez’ sounds familiar, that’s because it is. Hernandez has been awarded several multimillion dollars contracts under the UDP Government in recent years. He is the nephew of former Deputy Prime Minister Gaspar Vega and has had his own share of controversies. Several activist groups have questioned Hernandez’s company to deliver quality infrastructure works. One such group is Citizen Organized for Liberty through Action, COLA. COLA, through its attorney has written to the Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Works, Errol Gentle. In its letter, COLA invokes the Freedom of Information Act, requesting the details of the contract awarded to Hernadez. COLA’s attorney Kareem Musa is requesting the entire contract, all the tenders submitted for consideration in the selective tendering exercise and the consent of the Contractor General to the awarding of the contract. COLA is expecting a reply in no later than two weeks from today. The letter was also sent to Contractor General Godwin Arzu and Minister of Works Rene Montero.

Related