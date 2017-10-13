Jermaine Rhaburn on trial for murder

Today, ex-BDF soldier, Jermaine Rhaburn testified from the dock in the courtroom of Justice Adolph Lucas. Rhaburn is on trial for the shooting murder of BDF Volunteer Clifford Cruz. Rhaburn testified that during an argument with Cruz on October 1, 2010 at Militia Hall on the George Price Highway, the M16 rifle accidentally went off. Cruz was shot at close range to the chest. There were no witnesses. The defence called ten witnesses. Closing arguments will be presented on Monday. Rhaburn is being represented by Attorneys Leeroy Banner and Deshawn Arzu. The crown is being represented by Sheringe Rodriguez.

