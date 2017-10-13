Justice Lord heard Warren Lewis’ bail application

Today Justice Herbert Lord heard a bail application. The application was submitted by twenty six year old Warren Lewis through his attorney Darrell Bradley. Lewis has been behind bars for more than eight years for the 2009 murder of Albert Allen. Bradley argued that under subsection 5 of the constitution his client has a right to bail. Bradley asserted that his client has been behind bars for far too long. The crown, represented by Jackie Willoughby, rebutted saying that due to the seriousness of the offence, bail should not be offered. Justice Lord will hand down his decision at a later date. It is alleged that Lewis shot and cut the throat of Allen on August 18, 2009. His first trial was on 2013 however it was declared a mistrial. A retrial was conducted between 2014 and 2015 however it resulted in a hung jury.

