Man was unable to use his licensed fire-arm for protection

A man was shot in Dangriga and was relieved of his licensed firearm in the process. According to police, 42 year old Ernest Raymond, a businessman of Belize City, was walking towards his vehicle on Isla Street in Dangriga Town along with a female companion when two men approached them from behind. One of the men was armed and pointed it at the female. Raymond, who was carrying his licensed nine millimeter pistol, Smith & Wesson brand, made an attempt to reach for it but was shot. His assailants then relieved him of his weapon and escaped. The bullet entered the upper part of Raymond’s right arm and exited at the upper right side of his back. He is listed in a stable condition at the Southern Regional Hospital. Police are investigating.

