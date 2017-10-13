Minister of State comments on the escalating crime situation

There have been more than 115 murders so far for 2017. This week we reported on three murders alone. This evening Minister of State with responsibility for Home Affairs Elodio Aragon Junior spoke to Love News about the crime situation.

Elodio Aragon Jr. – Minister of State with responsibility for Home Affairs

“I think for this week we have had three murders thus far. The first two murders definitely we know that has to do with regards to drugs and money. Of course the third murder which was yesterday with regard to Albert Cattouse that investigation is still ongoing and we believe that that doesn’t have anything to do with the others. But this is an unfortunate incident and I think the police are looking into that at this point in time and I won’t go into detail with regards to that I just want to say that it is a sad situation in regard with this gentleman and I just want to reassure the public that the Belize police department and the Ministry of Home Affairs is concerned as we are concerned with any murder that takes place. I’ve always told you guys that one murder is one murder too many. We are concerned about it and we are looking at it and we have given directives so that the police department can engage in terms of more patrols on the ground etc, and I just want to reassure the public that we understand what is taking place in terms of these murders and we are working as best as we can to resolve the situation. I just want to reassure the public that we are on top of things.”

Reporter

“What about the intervention measures that had been put in place under the command of Chester Williams is that still going on in South Side Belize City.”

Elodio Aragon Jr. – Minister of State with responsibility for Home Affairs

“I won’t get into that. I called today because I just want to reassure the public in regards to this and I also wanted to give our condolences to the Albert Cattouse family in regards to him losing his life out there and I just want to dispel rumors out there because somebody told me that this murder might be political I want to tell the public that that is nowhere close to what has transpired. I want to assure the public that we are working on things to ensure that we continue to do what is right in terms of mounted patrols on the ground because at the end of the day its difficult to patrol an area when you have people who are hell bent on the use of firearms and the taking of lives. So the police has a tremendous task ahead of itself, we are dealing with the situation as best as we can and I Just want to assure the public that we have brought in additional troops to deal with the situation.”