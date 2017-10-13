Missing man found dead

Norwegian Belizean citizen Christoffer Jan Roggema has been found dead after being missing since Monday of this week. Roggema went missing after he was left alone in the bushes waiting for a vehicle to pick him up. According to a close friend, Jaime Perez, Roggema went along with a business partner and a land surveyor to inspect a property. He was ill and he was advised not to make that trip but he insisted on going. During the hike, he began feeling bad and was told to wait as the others went for a vehicle and promised to come back for him. When they returned however, he was gone. A search team was assembled immediately and the search for Roggema began since Monday. It wasn’t until sometime this morning that his body was found by a search party. We spoke with Perez earlier today moments after he received the call informing him that Roggema’s body had been found.

Jaime Perez – Friend of deceased

“Yeah a rescue team we have some local people we have from Monday we were there day and night looking for him.”

Reporter:

“And then they found him this morning?”

Jaime Perez – Friend of deceased

“Yeah, they found him this morning.”

Reporter:

“Do you know more or less where he was found?”

Jaime Perez – Friend of deceased

“I know more or less. It was behind St. Margaret going towards Sibun.”

Reporter:

“How far into the bushes or from the highway is that?”

Jaime Perez – Friend of deceased

“It was about three miles from the highway.”