VIP also concern over the award of the Faber’s Road contract

Weighing in on the matter is Vision Inspired by the People, VIP. A release from the party says that the Finance and Audit (Reform) Act, 2005 provides that any procurement or sale contract above Five Million Dollars shall be subject to the open tendering procedure. The VIP is of the opinion that the award of contract for Faber’s Road Rehabilitation goes against the expressed provisions of the Finance and Audit (Reform) Act 2005 and that it must be rescinded. The VIP believes that the contract price is excessively inflated. The VIP stated quote, “the award of contract is most insensitive to the growing pains suffered by Belizeans brought upon by the unprecedented imposition of taxes on fuel to meet the country’s high external debt obligations.” End of quote. The VIP is calling on all appropriate authorities to institute disciplinary measures against offenders of the ACT.

