Will Canada’s advisory impact Belize’s Tourism Sector?

Canada has issued an advisory warning its citizens against travel to eight countries that were not affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria. Canada’s ‘exercise a high degree of caution’ list includes Belize. According to an online article, the advisory states quote, “Criminal activity, including armed robbery, mugging and sexual assault, is a significant problem throughout Belize”. End of quote. The list also includes Suriname, The Bahamas, Guyana, Haiti, The Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago

