Belize to participate in 19th World Festival of Youth and Students

A Belizean delegation is in Sochi, Russia, participating in the 19th World Festival of Youth and Students. The festival began on October 14 and is schedule to conclude on October 22. The purpose of the festival is to bring together the youth of the world community around the idea of justice, the strengthening of international relations, and the development of inter-ethnic and intercultural relations. During the first day, the Belizean delegation participated in a parade comprised mainly of youth and students in Moscow. The Belizeans will participate in discussions that focus on culture and globalization, global economy, economy of knowledge, the development of public institutions, and politics and international security. The Belizean delegation joins more than 20, 000 young people from 150 countries.

Related