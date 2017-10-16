Belize to Benefit from CDB’s Poverty Reduction Programme

Belize is set to benefit from a poverty reduction programme being implemented by the Caribbean Development Bank, CDB. The CDB said that it has been able to negotiate more funds for the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) to improve the programme’s efficiency and effectiveness, and will strengthen partnerships with the private sector. It said these innovations are being outlined to BNTF stakeholders during a series of project launch workshops, which are taking place in the nine participating countries, where stakeholders will also receive guidance on implementing the new cycle. BNTF has allocated US$12.388 million for supporting projects in Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines and the Turks and Caicos Islands. The CDB said that while the project has been launched in several Caribbean countries so far this month, it will be launched in Belize on October 23.

