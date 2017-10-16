Business Establishments: Robbed at Gunpoint

Mini Super Harvies in Carmelita Village in the Orange Walk District was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend. According to Police reports, at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Saturday night, two masked men dressed in dark clothing barged into Mini Super Harvies. One of the men was armed with a handgun. One of the robbers stole an iPhone, Motorola phone, and one hundred and fifty dollars in cash. The second man stole a purse containing four hundred and eighty five dollars, one thousand Mexican pesos, an LG phone, Samsung Galaxy phone, Samsung Galaxy J2 phone, Samsung grand prime phone and an Alcatel phone. The total value of everything the men stole amounted to three thousand four hundred and thirty five Belize dollars, excluding the one thousand pesos. The robbers escaped in a white SUV.

Meanwhile, on Friday afternoon, another robbery occurred, this time in Orange Walk Town at approximately 3:15 p.m., where Chinese businessman, 24 year old Hong Zhen Quin, was robbed at gunpoint by two men of Hispanic descent. The two men barged into Quin’s ‘Sun Luck Store’ on Zericote Street. Armed with what appeared to be 9 mm pistol one of the men demanded money while pointing the pistol to Quin’s face. The duo made away with six hundred dollars. They had rags over their faces to conceal their identities.

Another robbery occurred, this time in San Ignacio Town. According to police reports, Sirrom Gas Station located in the Kontiki area of San Ignacio Town, Cayo, was targeted by armed robbers on Friday night at around 10 o’clock. 28 year old Vicente Maldonado, pump attendant, told police that while he was at work sitting around his desk, a man dressed in dark clothing charged into the gas station, took out a 9 mm pistol and demanded money. Maldonado, fearing for his life, handed over $727.50 and his cellular phone. There was a second man who stood by the door keeping guard. Both men concealed their faces. They then made good their escape.