Four Shooting Incidents – No Fatalities

21-year-old Tyrin Faber received gunshot wound to the chest and forearm. According to police report, an altercation occurred at approximately 3:00 a.m. on Sunday inside Elite night club at the Princess Hotel & Casino in Belize City. The altercation moved to the parking lot where it escalated. In an attempt to part the fight, 33 year old Security guard, employed by Technical Security Systems Company Limited, Glenford Brown, fired a single shot to the floor that caught Faber in his chest and forearm. As a result, he was rushed to the hospital where he is undergoing treatment. Police investigations continue.

Then on Saturday night, shots were fired on Curassow Street in Belize City. According to police reports, at approximately 8 o’clock last night, Dawson was socializing with friends on Curassow Street in Belize City, when they heard several shots being fired. Seconds after, Dawson realized that he was shot to the right thigh. As a result, he was rushed to the KHMH for treatment. Police are investigating.

There was a third shooting incident in Belize City over the weekend. Thirty three year old Floyd McNab told police at approximately 9:00 p.m. on Friday night, he was opening the gate at the Belize City bus terminal when an unknown gunman appeared and began firing shots in his direction. As a result, McNab was shot four times to the buttocks. Quick police response led to the detention of one suspect.

Meanwhile, in Silk Grass Village in the Stann Creek District, Brandon Guzman was shot in what police are treating as a ‘freak accident’. Twenty-three-year-old Aaron Guzman told police that at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Friday, he and his brother, Brandon, were at the family’s farm loading lumber on a truck. Aaron, who had on him his licensed Glock pistol tucked to the side of his pants, jumped off the truck causing the pistol to fall. When it fell to the ground, the pistol went off, hitting Brandon to the right arm. He was rushed to the Southern Regional Hospital for treatment. Police are investigating.