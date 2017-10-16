Franze Parke sworn in as Justice of the Court of Appeals

Despite objections from the People’s United Party, the Belize National Teachers Union and the Bar Association of Belize, Franz Parke was sworn in as a Justice of the Court of Appeals.

The PUP has filed a lawsuit challenging Parke’s appointment. The claimant is PUP Leader, John Briceno and the respondent is the Attorney General of Belize, Michael Peyreffitte. According to court documents, Briceno is seeking for the Chief Justice to declare that Franze Park does not satisfy the requirements of Section 101 of the Constitution to be appointed a justice of the Court of Appeals of Belize, to declare that the decision of the Prime Minister to advise the Governor-General to appoint Park as a justice of the Court of Appeals for a term of five years is unconstitutional null and void and to declare that Parke was not constitutionally appointed to the Court of Appeals