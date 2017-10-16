Gilharry Pleads Guilty to Wounding

Fifty-five year old Henry Gilharry, aka “Punisher”, a car washer of Belize City, pled guilty to a charge of wounding when he appeared today before the Chief Magistrate, Sharon fraser. Gilharry was sentenced to 2 years. In addition to that a warrant was prepared for him to serve 1 month for a fine of $100 for which payment was due on October 9. The sentence of 1 month is to run concurrently with the sentence of 2 years. The incident occurred on Saturday, October 14. The complainant, Russel Tasher, reported to the police that he was walking his bicycle on Orange Street when he felt something hit him on the back of his head, which caused a wound. He said that it was Gilharry who threw a stone at him. Gilharry said that it was due to gambling. Gilharry claimed that he stoned Tasher because Tasher punched him and grabbed his money.

Related